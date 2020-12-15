IIT Hyderabad researchers uncover neurotoxic nature of one chemical used in soaps, toothpastes

Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad researchers have found the neurotoxic nature of triclosan, an antimicrobial chemical used in soaps and dental care products.

Their study reveals that triclosan in minute amounts can affect the genes and enzymes involved in neurotransmission, and can also damage the neurons.

Dr Anamika Bhargava, associate professor, Department of Biotechnology, who led the research team, explained that triclosan even at amount 500 times lower than the allowed limit can cause potent neurotoxic effects.

The research findings were recently published in a scientific journal - Chemosphere.

To increase the shelf life of consumer products, companies add antimicrobial chemicals to stop the growth of unwanted microorganisms that could degrade the product.

One such chemical is triclosan, which is frequently used in consumer products in India and worldwide like soaps, toothpaste, and deodorants.

Triclosan can be found even in the kitchenware and clothes, although its initial use in the 1960’s was restricted to medical care products.

Generally, in very low amounts, triclosan may be well-tolerated by humans, but the use of triclosan based products on a daily basis poses a big risk in the long term.

Recently, the US Food and Drug Administration reviewed the evidence against triclosan and imposed a partial ban on its use. However, there is no such regulation so far on triclosan based products in India.

“We have investigated the triclosan effects on the nervous system of developing zebrafish embryos. Zebrafish is an animal equivalent of humans, results from which have been well extrapolated to humans. The study reveals that triclosan in minute amounts cannot only affect the genes and enzymes involved in neurotransmission, but can also damage the neurons. Overall this can affect the motor function of an organism,”Dr Bhargava said,

The presence of triclosan in human tissues and fluids may lead to neuro-behavioral alterations in humans, which may be further linked to neurodegenerative diseases.

Neurodegenerative disorders of unknown origin appear to be on the rise and affect millions of people across the world. A suspected contributor for this is the complex interaction between genetic and environmental stressors. One such stressor could be triclosan, the IIT researchers said.

The study suggests caution in the triclosan based products use. “And perhaps it is time that triclosan usage in India is banned or restricted,” IITH said.