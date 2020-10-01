Indian wildlife you may not have heard of

As part of the Wildlife Week (Oct 2 to 8), here are some exotic animal species that India is host to:

1. The Indian spotted chevrotain (Moschiola meminna)

Nocturnal, solitary and elusive, this ungulate is found across the Indian subcontinent and has no antlers.

2. Bronze-headed vine snake (Ahaetulla perroteti)

It is the smallest vine snake from the Western Ghats found in the hilly grasslands there, and it feeds on lizards and frogs.

3. Beddome’s toad (Duttaphrynus beddomii)

Endemic to the Western Ghats, these endangered frogs can be found on the leaf litter on the forest floor, under logs, rock crevices and on the sides of the stream.

4. Malabar tree toad (Pedostibes tuberculosus)

Endemic to the Western Ghats, this endangered frog lives in wet tree hollows or leaf bases containing water.

5. Ray-finned fish (Hypselobarbus pulchellus)

Hypselobarbus pulchellus is a critically endangered species of ray-finned fish found only in the Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka.

6. South Asian river dolphin (Platanista gangetica)

One of the subspecies, the Ganges river dolphin, is India’s national aquatic animal. In 2020, the ‘Project Dolphin’ was launched by the government to protect these endangered dolphins.

7. Nilgiri blue robbin (Sholicola major)

This endangered small bird is found on the forest floor of the Shola forests in the Western Ghats at an elevation of over 1200 m.

8. Himalayan tahr (Hemitragus jemlahicus)

Now an invasive species in many countries around the world, these large ungulates are native to the Himalayan habitat.