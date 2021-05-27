Lunar Eclipse: How to watch in case you missed it

On May 26, 2021, the world witnessed a super celestial event. For the first time in two years, there was a full lunar eclipse and to accompany it was a super blood moon. It was a rare sighting for everyone around the world.

However, most people in India were unable to witness the lunar eclipse because the moon was under the horizon. In case you missed it, Griffith Observatory had livestreamed the entire event on their YouTube channel, and the video can be accessed even now.

In India, the Lunar eclipse was not visible in the national capital, however, it was visible from some parts of the country. The eclipse was visible from North Eastern part of the country, in places such as Odisha and West Bengal.

While the duration of the eclipse was 5 hours and 2 minutes, the total eclipse duration was only 14 minutes.