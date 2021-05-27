On May 26, 2021, the world witnessed a super celestial event. For the first time in two years, there was a full lunar eclipse and to accompany it was a super blood moon. It was a rare sighting for everyone around the world.
See here | Super Blood Moon 2021: Rare celestial event caught on camera
However, most people in India were unable to witness the lunar eclipse because the moon was under the horizon. In case you missed it, Griffith Observatory had livestreamed the entire event on their YouTube channel, and the video can be accessed even now.
In India, the Lunar eclipse was not visible in the national capital, however, it was visible from some parts of the country. The eclipse was visible from North Eastern part of the country, in places such as Odisha and West Bengal.
While the duration of the eclipse was 5 hours and 2 minutes, the total eclipse duration was only 14 minutes.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Lunar Eclipse: How to watch in case you missed it
Few obstacles lie between Nadal and record 21st major
Priests pray to 'Corona Devi' for mercy from pandemic
Instagram, FB allows users to hide likes: How it works
DH Toon | 'A non-manipulated picture'
'Global temperatures inexorably close to tipping point'
Cause of blood clot after Covid jab may have been found
James Bond to stay in theaters despite Amazon deal
Stephen Hawking's office and archive to get UK homes