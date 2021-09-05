Nipah virus haunts Kerala again: What are its symptoms?

The Nipah virus has returned to haunt Kerala once again, even as the state continues to report upwards of 25,00 to 30,000 daily Covid-19 cases.

The news broke on Sunday when a 12-year-old boy succumbed to the virus at the Kozhikode Medical College, triggering harrowing memories of the first outbreak between May and June in 2018.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the infection presents its self in three forms among humans — asymptomatic, respiratory, and fatal encephalitis. The virus' incubation period (time between infection and onset of symptoms) usually spans from 4 to 14 days.

Infected individuals initially develop a wide range of symptoms including fever, headaches, myalgia (muscle pain), vomiting and sore throat, the WHO website explains. "This can be followed by dizziness, drowsiness, altered consciousness, and neurological signs that indicate acute encephalitis," WHO says.

Some patients may also suffer atypical pneumonia and severe respiratory problems, including acute respiratory distress. Severe cases show occurrences of Encephalitis and seizures, which progress to a coma within 24 to 48 hours.

In the previous Nipah virus outbreak in 2018, which was concentrated in Kerala's northern districts, 17 people succumbed to the zoonotic virus (a virus that can be transferred by animals, and in this case, fruit bats), while 18 others were infected as of June 1, 2018.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George confirmed that a total of 188 people — comprising two health workers — have been included in the Nipah victim's contact list.

In the wake of the virus resurfacing in Kerala, the Centre has advised immediate public health measures which include active case search in the family, village and areas with similar topography, especially in Malappuram.

The measures also include active contact tracing for any contacts in the past 12 days, strict quarantine of the contacts and isolation of any suspects and collection and transportation of samples for lab testing.

