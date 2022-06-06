Norovirus: What you need to know about the symptoms, treatment and prevention

On Sunday, the Kerala government officially reported two cases of norovirus. It was detected in two children residing near Thiruvananthapuram. The Health Department, after evaluation, confirmed that precautionary measures have been put into place. The infection was detected in samples after students complained of food poisoning. The mid-day meals have been suspected to be the cause of the infection.

Here is all you need to know about norovirus.

What is norovirus?

Norovirus is a highly contagious virus that causes diarrhea and vomiting, according to the US CDC. It is also commonly referred to as the ‘winter vomiting bug’ due to its seasonal inclination, and the frequent prominence of patients with vomiting as a primary symptom.

According to The National Health Service, United Kingdom, while the onset of the virus can be unpleasant, it goes away in 2 days.

How does it spread?

The virus primarily spreads through contaminated water and food and through direct contact with infected people. The virus can also spread by touching contaminated surfaces and objects.

However, even though infected humans are likely to shed billions of norovirus particles, only a few of these particles can infect other people.

How often are norovirus outbreaks reported?

As per the CDC, norovirus outbreaks are extremely common owing to the virus’ tendency of spreading quickly and easily. While the outbreaks can happen around the year, most occurances are reported between November and April.

What are the symptoms?

Usually, a person develops symptoms 12-48 hours after being exposed to the virus. An infected person would report common symptoms of vomiting and diarrhea, nausea and stomach pain. In extreme cases, especially in children, older adults, and people suffering with other illnesses, diarrhea and vomiting can lead to dehydration. Fever, headache and body aches are other symptoms.

There are asymptomatic cases where the infected person may not experience the common symptoms but still pass on the infection.

How can the infection be treated?

Calling your healthcare provider must be the first step if severe symptoms are observed. According to the CDC, there is no specific cure. Infected people must drink plenty of fluids. Even though oral rehydration fluids can counter mild dehydration, severe cases may require hospitalisation for treatment.

How can a norovirus infection be prevented?

Infection can be prevented through stringent hygiene protocols. Washing hands thoroughly with soap and water and practicing proper hand hygiene is one way you can protect yourself and those around you. Hand sanitisers can also be used in addition to hand washing but not as a substitute for the latter.

Norovirus also spreads through contaminated food and hence handling and preparing food safely, and washing food items thoroughly before preparation is also imperative. Contaminated food should be thrown out.

An infected person must not care for others while sick, and must rest for two days even after recovery.

Cleaning and disinfection is very important to the prevention of the virus. Laundry must be thoroughly washed and carefully handled. The CDC advises wearing rubber gloves while cleaning.

“There is no need to be concerned at the moment but everyone should remain careful and maintain cleanliness.”, said Kerala's health minister, Veena George.