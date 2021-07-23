Presence of blue whales confirmed off Kerala coast

The presence of the blue whale species off the Kerala coast has been confirmed with sounds made by the species being captured by hydrophones installed in the sea off Vizhinjam.

Experts are exploring whether the sea off the Kerala coast is a migration route of the endangered species. Though there were a few instances of bodies of blue whales being washed ashore and fishermen reporting blue whale presence, so far there was no scientific evidence of live blue whales in the sea close to the Kerala coast.

It was as part of a joint study by Kerala University's Aquatic Biology and Fisheries department and Arabian Sea Whale Network that hydrophones were installed in the sea in March. The typical low-frequency moans were noticed on evaluation of the sounds captured till June.

Head of the Aquatic Biology and Fisheries department, A Bijukumar, said that it was confirmed that the low-frequency moans recorded by the hydrophones were that of blue whales by comparing with the reference materials available. Generally, the blue whales used to migrate from west to the east along the Sri Lankan coast. With the presence of blue whales in the sea off the Kerala coast being confirmed, further studies were required to find the presence of other species of whales, their population and breeding.

A team comprising Arabian Sea Whale Network's Indian partner Dipani Sutaria and Bijukumar is conducting the studies.

