Russia completes human trials of world's first Covid-19 vaccine

As the quest to find a cure for the novel coronavirus continues to riddle scientists across the globe, a Russian university completed human trials of the world's first Covid-19 vaccine.

The clinical trials of the world's first coronavirus vaccine on volunteers at Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University have been successfully completed, Vadim Tarasov, the director of the Institute for Translational Medicine and Biotechnology said, according to Russian news agency Sputnik.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

The vaccine was developed by the Gamaleya Institute, an epidemiology research centre in Moscow.

The trials were authorised by the Russian Health Ministry, and the university started running then from June 18, according to the report.

The first group of 18 volunteers would be discharged on July 15, and the second batch of 20 on July 20.

Follow: Coronavirus Worldometer | 15 countries with the highest number of cases, deaths due to the Covid-19 pandemic

"The objective of this stage of the study was to show the vaccine's safety on humans, which was successfully done," Vadim Tarasov told the news agency.

A further vaccine development plan is already being determined by the developer, including the complexity of the epidemiological situation with the virus and the possibility of scaling up production, he told, according to the report.

Russia on Monday reported 6,537 new cases of the novel coronavirus, pushing its overall tally to 733,699, the fourth largest reported in the world.

Authorities said 104 people had died in the last 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 11,439.