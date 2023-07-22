Skyroot's rocket engine successfully tested by ISRO

Space startup Skyroot's rocket engine successfully tested at ISRO facility

Skyroot intends to integrate the Raman-II engine into the fourth stage of its launch vehicle, Vikram-I.

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 22 2023, 21:17 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2023, 21:17 ist
Skyroot is a Hyderabad-based space startup. Credit: Twitter/@SkyrootA

The Indian Space Research Organisation has enabled a successful rocket-engine test conducted by Skyroot, a Hyderabad-based space startup, at ISRO Propulsion Complex (IPRC) at Mahendragiri in Tamil Nadu.

Friday's test in the Liquid Thruster Test Facility (LTTF) in IPRC, involved the Raman-II engine, which was designed by Skyroot to generate 820 Newton (Sea Level) and 1,460 Newton (Vacuum) thrust, with a nominal chamber pressure of 8.5 bar absolute, Bengaluru-headquartered ISRO said in a statement on Saturday.

Also Read | ISRO hot-tests Gaganyaan service module propulsion system

The regeneratively cooled engine, manufactured through additive manufacturing techniques, utilises Mono Methyl Hydrazine and Nitrogen Tetroxide as propellants.

"The 10-second duration test achieved the expected performance in terms of start transient, steady state, and shut-off," it said.

Skyroot intends to integrate the Raman-II engine into the fourth stage of its launch vehicle, Vikram-I.

"The test facility systems demonstrated normal performance during the test, meeting the engine inlet conditions at T0," the statement said.

The instrumentation systems also performed as expected, further ensuring the accuracy and reliability of the test results, it was stated.

This facilitation underscores ISRO's commitment to nurture private players, start-ups, and Non-Government Entities (NGEs) in developing the country's space eco-system, the space agency said.

Going forward, a series of additional tests are planned to further validate and refine the Raman-II engine's capabilities.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

ISRO
Science News
Indian Space Research Organisation
Space

Related videos

What's Brewing

Heavy rains batter south Gujarat, Saurashtra

Heavy rains batter south Gujarat, Saurashtra

Himachal offering up to 50% discount on hotel room rent

Himachal offering up to 50% discount on hotel room rent

Memories helping understand world get stored long-term

Memories helping understand world get stored long-term

FIFA Women's WC: Japan registers 5-0 win over Zambia

FIFA Women's WC: Japan registers 5-0 win over Zambia

Goa's heritage forts: Struggle for restoration

Goa's heritage forts: Struggle for restoration

Pak temporarily bans 'Barbie' over pro-LGBTQ+ content

Pak temporarily bans 'Barbie' over pro-LGBTQ+ content

'John Wick' prequel debut on Prime Video in September

'John Wick' prequel debut on Prime Video in September

POCSO: Law must change but intent shouldn’t be diluted

POCSO: Law must change but intent shouldn’t be diluted

Kohli feels 'charged up' when faced with challenges

Kohli feels 'charged up' when faced with challenges

‘Barbenheimer’ maybe the last Hollywood moment for now

‘Barbenheimer’ maybe the last Hollywood moment for now

 