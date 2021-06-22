Vaccines showing reduced efficacy against Delta variant: WHO official

A World Health Organization epidemologist on Monday said that it is seeing 'reduced efficacy' of Covid-19 vaccines against the Delta variant.
However, the UN health body's expert said that the vaccines are still effective at preventing severe disease and death.
The epidemologist also warned that there might a "constellation of mutations" in the future, indicating that vaccines are likely to lose their potency against fighting the coronavirus.
The Delta Covid variant is listed by the World Health Organization and the US CDC as a 'variant of concern'.
