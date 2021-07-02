WHO welcomes report on efficacy of longer gaps between AstraZeneca vaccine doses

A report from Oxford University saying that a longer gap between doses of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines still provides protection is "very reassuring" for supply-strapped countries, World Health Organization chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said on Friday.

Joachim Hombach, head of the WHO's expert panel, said it was "great news" on spaced dosing for the vaccine, which would add flexibility to dosing schedules.

The Oxford study released this week found that the second dose can be delayed up to 45 weeks and still lead to an enhanced immune response.

