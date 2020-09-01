Why tomorrow's full moon is called 'Corn Moon'

The coming full moon on Septemeber 2, 2020 (tomorrow) will be observed as 'Corn Moon.' This will be the last such full moon of the autumnal equinox, according to National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

The term 'Corn Moon', according to Farmer's Almanac, originates in the Native American culture. The native people in what is northwestern America now named the full moon in correspondence with natural events and signs of the season. 'Corn Moon', thus, is named after the harvest season of corn. It is also called 'Barley Moon' since it is also the season to "harvest and thresh ripened barley."

The full moon of September is traditionally known as 'Harvest Moon', which is the full moon towards the equinox, observed on September 22 this year. Equinox is known as the day when 24 hours are equally distributed in day-light and night.

By this method, the full moon on October 1 this year should be observed as 'Harvest Moon'. However, October's full moon is generally known as the 'Hunter's Moon'. Thus, this year, full moon on October 1 will be observed as 'Harvest Moon' and the second full moon of the month, on October 31, will be the 'Hunter's Moon.'

The complete view of the Corn Moon can be enjoyed but the time varies across the world. In India, the Purnima Tithi is set to begin at 9:38 am on Tuesday and will last till the next day, September 2, at 10:51 am. In New York and Los Angeles in the United States, the moon can be observed at 8:08 pm EDT and 8:01 EDT, respectively.