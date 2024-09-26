15-year-old Mumbai girl becomes first in the world to successfully undergo hand transplant at shoulder level

After having her right arm amputated just below the shoulder level, the recipient is now on track to recover and regain normal movements and function of her new arm. The young girl is thrilled about her new opportunity and eagerly anticipates returning to school.

The family kept searching for options and solutions for their difficult situation. They soon realised that Hand Transplantation was the only suitable solution for this complex problem. They visited multiple hospitals across India, and also a few centres in Singapore and Thailand. They were refused Hand transplantation at all these centres as the amputation was at a very high level. Finally, they came to Gleneagles Hospital, Mumbai and consulted Dr Satbhai.

“Hand Transplantation is a complex procedure which requires a detailed assessment of the recipient. The primary injury often results in severe scarring of the skin, blood vessels and nerves. We need to assess this beforehand and plan accordingly. In transplantation at higher levels, bony fixation is a challenge as well," Dr. Satbhai said.

Speaking on Anamta’s case, he said, "As the injury was almost at shoulder level, we had to repair the blood vessels and nerves at a very high level under the clavicle (collarbone). This can be technically very challenging. The most important factor is to restore the circulation of the donor's hands within 6 hours, so that it survives and functions well, without causing any risk to the recipient."