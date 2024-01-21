AI: The good and the bad

It is almost impossible to spend a day without hearing about another advance AI has made, a generative AI artwork that has won a prize or a celebrity who has been deepfaked. Business, travel, finance, warfare, healthcare, entertainment and environment — AI is enabling every field you can think of and at an alarming pace, which is where the misinformation and the hype come in. It has not just left most people dizzy but also confused and wary. In his entertaining book, ‘Faking It’, Toby Walsh, professor of AI at the University of New South Wales, who is often called the ‘rockstar’ of Australia’s digital revolution, writes how many of the claims made about AI are simply “overinflated”, and in several cases, plain wrong.