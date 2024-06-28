Australian man finds hair growth inside throat, doctors attribute it to heavy smoking

A report in the American Journal of Case Reports has found that a 52-year-old Australian man developed a rare condition in which he experienced hair growth in his throat, possibly due to smoking.

Doctors suspect heavy usage of tobacco to be the cause of this condition. The man smoked heavily for almost 30 years, the paper said.

According to the paper, the man first sought medical attention at the age of 35 when he experienced symptoms of respiratory distress attacks at night, snoring, hoarseness, and chronic coughing and also coughed out a hair 5 cm in length.