Bird flu vaccines for laying hens prove effective in practice

Research in the laboratory of Wageningen Bioveterinary Research (WBVR) early last year had already shown that two vaccines against bird flu, produced by France's Ceva Animal Health and Germany's Boehringer Ingelheim, were effective against the virus but there had been no experiment on a farm.

"In September 2023, 1,800 day-old chicks were vaccinated against bird flu. The results show that the two tested vaccines are effective against infection with the virus eight weeks after vaccination," the Dutch agriculture ministry said in a statement.

"The fact that the vaccines work in practice is a very important step towards the large-scale vaccination of poultry against the bird flu virus," it said.