Boeing space capsule set to carry its first humans on ULA rocket

Boeing Co. is poised to send astronauts to orbit using its long-delayed space capsule, a first-of-its-kind test for the embattled aerospace giant and its rocket making joint venture, United Launch Alliance LLC.

ULA’s Atlas V rocket, carrying Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner space taxi with two NASA astronauts on board, is expected to launch Monday at 10:34 p.m. local time from Florida’s Cape Canaveral complex.

This marks the first time ULA’s Atlas rocket will launch humans to space after a virtually unblemished track record in cargo transportation going back nearly two decades.

Starliner, a Hershey’s Kiss-shaped capsule, has been plagued by years of technical problems. This mission will be key to proving that Boeing can transport humans safely to space.

“The lives of our crew members, Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore, are at stake. We don’t take that lightly at all,” Jim Free, NASA’s associate administrator, said in a recent news conference.

“The most important thing we can do is protect those two people as well as our crew currently on board the space station.”

Starliner’s inaugural human spaceflight, carrying astronauts to and from the International Space Station, has taken on greater significance as Boeing navigates a leadership shake-up spawned by a safety crisis with its 737 Max 9 jet business.

A successful space mission would show Boeing can overcome engineering and quality challenges.

Boeing and Elon Musk’s SpaceX were each first awarded contracts by NASA in 2014 to create private vehicles to take astronauts to the ISS. SpaceX has been regularly ferrying passengers on its Crew Dragon since 2020.

After Boeing’s first uncrewed mission in 2019 failed to reach the ISS as planned due to a software glitch, a second attempt was delayed after a series of corroded valves wouldn’t open properly. It took until 2022 for an uncrewed Starliner to first reach the space station.