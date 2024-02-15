JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homescience

'Catch them young': ISRO announces Young Scientist Programme-2024 for school children

Called 'YUva VIgyani KAryakram' (YUVIKA), it aims to impart basic knowledge on and emerging trends in space technology, space science and space applications to youngsters.
Last Updated 15 February 2024, 10:12 IST

Follow Us

Bengaluru: ISRO on Thursday announced the registration process for its 2024 'Young Scientist Programme' for school children would start on February 20.

Called 'YUva VIgyani KAryakram' (YUVIKA), it aims to impart basic knowledge on and emerging trends in space technology, space science and space applications to youngsters.

In a post on 'X', the space agency said, "YUva VIgyani KAryakram (Young Scientist Programme) - 2024 is announced. Students of standard 9 (on January 1, 2024) studying in India are eligible.Registration opens on February 20, 2024, at https://jigyasa.iirs.gov.in/yuvika."

The last date of registration for the two-week residential programme is March 20.

"ISRO has chalked out this programme to 'Catch them young. The programme is also expected to encourage more students to pursue Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) based research and career", it said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 15 February 2024, 10:12 IST)
India NewsISROScience NewschildrenScientistTrendingyoung

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT