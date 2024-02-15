'Catch them young': ISRO announces Young Scientist Programme-2024 for school children

In a post on 'X', the space agency said, "YUva VIgyani KAryakram (Young Scientist Programme) - 2024 is announced. Students of standard 9 (on January 1, 2024) studying in India are eligible.Registration opens on February 20, 2024, at https://jigyasa.iirs.gov.in/yuvika."

The last date of registration for the two-week residential programme is March 20.