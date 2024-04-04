DESI unveils the most detailed map of the Universe

“We recorded galactic light fingerprints across billions of light-years to map the universe's expansion history,” Shadab Alam from Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai and one of principal investigators at the Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument (DESI) collaboration told DH.

The largest 3D map until now created by a preceding mapping project called the Sloan Digital Sky Survey had acquired only 3 million galaxies after over a decade of observations.

The new larger map depicts a “cosmic web” of galaxies clustering along filamentary structures tracing the densest regions where matter gravitationally collected over billions of years into an intricate web-like pattern.

It also gives scientists clear ideas on the extent of dark energy’s presence in the universe. “But it doesn’t tell us the nature of the dark matter,” he said.

Though the universe is 13.7 billion years old, the team was able to peep into a time three billion years after the universe was created from the Big Bang.

“We’re seeing basic agreement with our best model of the universe, but we’re also seeing some potentially interesting differences that could indicate that dark energy is evolving with time. Those may or may not go away with more data. So we’re excited to start analyzing our three-year dataset soon," Michael Levi, DESI director and a scientist at the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, which manages the project, said in a statement.