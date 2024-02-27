Dying cancer cells release particles post-chemotherapy that can turn healthy cells cancerous: Study

Mumbai: A study by the Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) in Mumbai has suggested that dying cancer cells release cell-free chromatin particles after chemotherapy and radiotherapy that can turn healthy cells into cancerous ones.

The study by TMC's Advanced Centre for Treatment, Research and Education (ACTREC) also suggests that cancer treatment protocols may need to include drugs/agents that deactivate, destroy cell-free chromatin particles released by treated, dying cancer cells.

According to the study, dying cancer cells release cell-free chromatin particles (cfChPs, or fragments of chromosomes) which can turn healthy cells into cancerous ones. Some of the cfChPs may fuse with healthy chromosomes and cause new tumours.