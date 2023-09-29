Explained |How to see the 'ring of fire' annular solar eclipse of october 14

The eclipse will have three main stages: first contact, annularity and last contact. First contact will be when the moon’s edge first appear to touch the edge of the sun. Over time, as the moon moves, it will appear to eat more and more of our star’s disk. About 70 to 90 minutes after first contact, depending on your location, the annularity will occur.

It will last from one to five minutes, also depending on location. Then the moon will start to leave the sun’s face. Our natural satellite will take another 70 to 90 minutes to completely move off the star (last contact).