Explained | Scrub typhus, the infection killing people in Himachal, Rajasthan; and its symptoms, prevention

What is scrub typhus?

According to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention of the United States, scrub typhus, also known as bush typhus, is a disease caused by a bacteria called 'Orientia tsutsugamushi'. It spreads through bites of infected larval mites.

These mites are usually found in bushes and grass and therefore the infections flare up with the onset of monsoon.

Most cases of this bacterial infection are found in rural areas of Southeast Asia, Indonesia, China, Japan, India, and northern Australia.