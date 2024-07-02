Extinction of dinosaurs helped grapes grow globally: Scientists

A team of scientists and curators at Chicago's Field Museum of Natural History recently hinted that it is the extinction of dinosaurs that helped the grape species (Vitaceae Juss) grow globally. The curators concluded so after finding grape seed fossils as old as 60 and 19 Ma (million years ago), during excavation in the Andean region of central Columbia.

The team from the Chicago museum used the fossils and identified nine new species of grapes from Peru, Columbia, and Panama— that they claim grew comparatively slower when dinosaurs strolled the forests. “This discovery is important because it shows that after the extinction of the dinosaurs, grapes really started to spread across the world,” Interesting Engineering quoted Fabiany Herrera as saying.

Herrera, who is an assistant curator of paleobotany at the Chicago museum and lead author of the paper published in Nature journal, said that the oldest grape seed fossil was found in India 66 million years ago. He pointed out that grapes have an excellent fossil record dating back 50 million years ago.