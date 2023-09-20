First-ever genome sequencing of Amla done

In an achievement that will enable people to know more about amla, researchers from the Bhopal-based Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), have, for the first time, unravelled the draft genome of the Indian gooseberry plant.

Amla is a well-known plant indigenous to South Asian countries and has been used in traditional Indian and Chinese medicine and home remedies for centuries.

The stone-fruit of the Amla tree is believed to have high Vitamin C content, in addition to being a rich source of various phytochemicals, minerals, and amino acids.

Amla has been thought to be effective in treating conditions like unhealthy levels of fat, type 2 diabetes, chronic gum diseases, symptomatic knee osteoarthritis, and more. While Amla holds significant pharmaceutical and nutritional importance, its genetic composition has hitherto not been studied in detail.

Understanding the genetic composition of Amla can help understand their origins, evolution, and how they create the biochemicals that are of medicinal value.