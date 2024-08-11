First fully indigenous vaccine shows 'near-complete protection' from Covid

The IMTECH team used the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein — one of four structural proteins encoded in the virus that is the major virulence factor enabling pathogens to infect the host (human) and stabilised it to use as the antigen IMT-CVAX.

It elicited robust anti-spike IgG antibodies in mice, effectively neutralising various virus variants, including Delta, one of the most common variants during the Covid second wave in 2021.

Vaccine testing

Vaccine efficacy was tested at the viral biosafety level 3 laboratory at CIDR, IISc, where it was found that it provided hamsters "excellent protection" against the SARS-CoV-2 infection, compared to control groups that did not receive the vaccine.

Dr Shashank Tripathi, Assistant Professor, CIDR, said: "We tested seven SARS-CoV-2 vaccine candidates in our lab using the Hamster model during Covid-19 pandemic. IMT-CVAX emerged as the best performing vaccine."

The NII’s vaccine immunologist, Dr Nimesh Gupta, and his team evaluated the immunological effectiveness of the adjuvanted IMT-CVAX and found that the vaccine generates potent humoral immunity by inducing a robust T-cell-mediated germinal centre response. Germinal centres, located in lymphoid organs, are critical for developing protective immunity.

Efficacious vaccine candidate

The study's authors concluded that the adjuvanted IMT-CVAX is an "efficacious vaccine candidate" to offer broad and long-lasting immunity against any future SARS-COV-2 infections, showing no visible adverse side-effects in mice and hamsters.

"It is imperative to have a robust expression system and bioprocess for generating high quality and quantity antigen that meets the prerequisites of clinical development to ensure a rapid response to any potential pandemics," noted Dr Mishra.

The CSIR-IMTECH team has also filed international patents in the effort to protect the innovation and secure the intellectual property.

About the vaccine

Funded by: Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), New Delhi.

Team lead: Dr Ravi P N Mishra, Principal Scientist, CSIR-IMTECH, Chandigarh.

Collaborators: The Centre for Infectious Disease Research (CIDR), IISc, Bengaluru and National Institute of Immunology (NII), New Delhi.