Homescience

Four earlier Starship launches highlighted SpaceX's 'fail fast, learn faster' approach

For SpaceX, it is OK to blow up a rocket, as long as the failure provides the data to fix the problems on the next try. That approach can often be faster and save the time and effort of coming up with unnecessary solutions to nonexistent problems.
International New York Times
Last Updated : 14 October 2024, 04:16 IST

Published 14 October 2024, 04:16 IST
Elon MuskSpaceXScience NewsTrending

