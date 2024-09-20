Highly toxic Gallium instrumental in bone cancer treatment: Report

In a medical breakthrough, scientists were able to kill 99 per cent of bone cancer cells without causing any harm to the non-cancerous human bones with the use of bioactive glasses combined with gallium.

The researchers found early stages of bone formation a week after they incubated bioactive glasses in a simulated body fluid.

Gallium, which is highly toxic, gets soaked up by what the research calls 'greedy' cancer cells that end up self-killing without causing any harm to the healthy cells.

Osteosarcoma, which is the most common primary bone cancer usually affects children and young adults and its survival rates have not improved significantly in the last 25-30 years.

The research states that bioactive glasses have been used for bone repair and regeneration and advocates that they can be tailored to release gallium that can help in bone cancer treatment.