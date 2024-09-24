IISc breakthrough promises greener recycling of high-performance polymer

Bengaluru: In a breakthrough that could facilitate wider adoption of carbon fibre-reinforced polymer (CFRP) composites across industries, a research group at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) has developed and patented a technique that addresses the material’s biggest downside – its poor recyclability.

The lightweight composites are noted for their durability, high strength, and low density and are widely used in aerospace and construction sectors, wind turbines, and sporting goods. They have found new thrust as the world increasingly adopts manufacturing techniques that involve reduced CO2 emissions.

A team from the Department of Materials Engineering, led by Prof Suryasarathi Bose and Prof Subodh Kumar, has developed a bio-based aqueous solution that enables CFRP laminate recycling.

CFRP consists of carbon fibres embedded in a polymer matrix, usually an epoxy resin. CFRP waste is primarily composed of thermoset (permanently hardened when heated or cured) matrices which makes recycling difficult. The solution, SaLSo, is developed with everyday ingredients and helps easy recovery of the epoxy and the carbon fibres, simplifying the recycling process.