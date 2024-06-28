IISc-developed biocatalyst to power push for sustainable fuels

Bengaluru: A new enzymatic platform developed by researchers in the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) is promising a boost to production of hydrocarbons, compounds that are critical to sustainable fuel pathways.

Developed at IISc’s Department of Inorganic and Physical Chemistry (IPC), the platform is designed to transform naturally abundant and inexpensive fatty acids to valuable hydrocarbons called 1-alkenes that are promising biofuel alternatives to fossil fuels.

Hydrocarbons have potential as “drop-in” biofuels which can be blended and used with existing fuels and infrastructure, IISc said on Friday. They are widely used in polymer, detergent and lubricant industries. This makes enzymes that help mass-produce these hydrocarbons highly sought after.

The research, published in Science Advances, overcame limitations in the team’s previous study which involved a living cell membrane-bound enzyme called UndB that can convert fatty acids to 1-alkenes but gets inactivated after a few cycles.