IISER develop clear, safe, biomedical adhesive to repair injured tissues

Mumbai: The Bhopal-based Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) has developed a clear synthetic biomedical adhesive that can effectively seal and repair injured and dissected tissues.
This adhesive, which is biodegradable and biocompatible, is capable of binding different surfaces such as tissues, bones, eggshells, and wood in both air and underwater and requires no additional crosslinking agents or metal ions.
Such biodegradable and biocompatible adhesives find applications in medicine, dentistry, drug delivery, and tissue engineering. These adhesives are also used in orthopedic procedures to enhance bone repair and can even be used as an alternative to sutures, staples, and wires, in wound closures.
They could also be used in eco-friendly packaging applications and products, contributing to sustainable practices in various industries.
The research was led by Prof. Aasheesh Srivastava, Faculty, Department of Chemistry, IISER Bhopal, Dr. Aashish Sharma, Associate Prof. in the School of Medical and Allied Sciences, G.D. Goenka University, Haryana, and Dr. Tanmay Dutta, Postdoctoral Researcher - IISER Bhopal.
Their findings have been published in the reputed, peer-reviewed journal Chemistry – A European Journal .
Elaborating on this research, Prof. Srivastava said: “Biomedical adhesives are bonding and sealing materials that provide support and cohesion to repair tissues and are extensively used in medicine. Suitable materials for these adhesives can be found in nature and are commonly secreted by underwater organisms such as sandcastle worms and mussels.”
Biomimetic adhesives have been developed and applied as adhesives in the past. However, those adhesive materials came with their shortcomings. For example, biomimetic adhesives that have been made from natural polymers such as fibrin, collagen, gelatin, and chitosan, have a risk of triggering immunological reactions, and may not always be useful in cosmetics and surface tissue adhesion applications.
Furthermore, these adhesives are not transparent and can have different colours, which may affect the aesthetic value. There is thus a need to develop biocompatible, transparent adhesive systems that are also cost-effective.
Prof. Srivastava the researchers used a mixture of oppositely-charged water-soluble polyelectrolytes that are known for their biodegradability and biocompatibility. “These polymers have multiple amide groups and thiol residues that lead to strong adhesion due to the formation of hydrogen bonds and disulfide bonds. The resulting adhesive layer is colourless and transparent,” he said in a statement issued by IISER-Bhopal.