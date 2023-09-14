IIT Guwahati researchers develop pharmaceutical and food products from tea factory waste

Some of the applications include -- food grade activated carbon as an alternative to synthetic food colorant to impart blackish, hues; natural based mild abrasive material in toiletries such as tooth paste and body washes; low density and light weight pharma-grade and chemically inert carbon as a pharmaceutical ingredient in solid-dosage forms as diluents; non-selective adsorptive properties of microporous carbon used in anti-pollution masks and as a deodorant in socks and use in packaging to prevent moisture assisted degradation or spoilages.