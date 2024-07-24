In a first, mineral named 'ULM-1' with 41% water mass unearthed by Chinese scientists on moon: Report

Almost a month after China's Chang'e-6 lander collected and brought samples from the other side of the moon, the scientists in the country claimed to have discovered water molecules in lunar soil for the first time.

As per a report in Interesting Engineering, the research was conducted by scientists from the Institute of Physics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS). The experts here claimed that the unidentified mineral crystal is rich in water and ammonia molecules— with the formula (NH4, K, Cs, Rb)MgCl3-6H2O, and is called unknown lunar mineral (ULM-1).

ULM's molecular formula includes as many as six crystalline waters, with water molecules making up to 41 percent of the sample by mass.

The team from CAS further reported that they found a hydrated mineral “enriched” with molecular water in lunar soil samples brought back by China’s Chang’e-5 mission in 2020.

The mineral’s structure and composition closely resemble novograblenovite— a terrestrial fumarole mineral formed through the reaction of hot basalt with water-rich volcanic gases, and carnallite, which is an Earth evaporite mineral.

“We rule out terrestrial contamination or rocket exhaust as the origin of this hydrate on the basis of its chemical and isotopic compositions and formation conditions,” the scientists said.