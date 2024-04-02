In new study, scientists decipher virus behind lumpy skin disease outbreak

The genomic analysis revealed two distinct LSDV variants circulating in India, one with a low and another with a high number of genetic variations; the latter turned out to be similar to LSDV strains from a 2015 outbreak in Russia.

Kumar said there were no previous reports of such highly varied LSDV strains in India. Viruses with DNA as the genetic material, like LSDV, are generally more stable than RNA viruses. “Therefore, finding so many genetic variations was quite surprising, and could explain the severity of the disease,” he said.

Insights from the study can help improve diagnostics, vaccines, and interventions to fight emerging infectious diseases that threaten livestock, IISc said.

Utpal Tatu, Professor in IISc’s Department of Biochemistry and team member, said the genomic data would prove “invaluable” for vaccine development by revealing molecular hotspots and genetic variations to target. His research group conducted similar studies on COVID-19 during the pandemic. “This is a first for characterising the genomic landscape of LSDV during India's outbreak on a national scale,” he said.