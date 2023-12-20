ISRO bags Icelandic prize for Chandryaan-3

New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has ben awarded the 2023 Leif Erikson Lunar Prize by the Exploration Museum in Iceland's Husavik for its successful Chandrayaan-3 mission.

The award celebrates the first soft-landing of a spacecraft near the lunar south pole and "ISRO's indomitable spirit in advancing lunar exploration and contributing to understanding celestial mysteries," the Embassy of India in Reykjavik said in a post on X.

ISRO Chairman S Somanath sent a "thank you" video message on the occasion and the prize was received on behalf of the space agency by Ambassador B Shyam.