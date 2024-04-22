ISRO tracks notable expansion of glacial lakes in Indian Himalayas

Glacier retreat, flood risk

Glaciers are recording extremely high rates of retreat and thinning, leading to the formation of new lakes and the enlargement of existing ones in the Himalayan region. These bodies of water created by the melting of glaciers -- or glacial lakes -- are freshwater sources for rivers in the region. They, however, also pose threats to downstream communities in the form of Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs).

These floods occur when the glacial lakes release large volumes of meltwater due to the failure of natural dams, caused by avalanches or extreme weather events.

Long-term changes in the Ghepang Ghat glacial lake in the Indus River Basin, located at an elevation of 4,068 m in Himachal Pradesh, revealed a 178% increase in size -- from 36.49 to 101.30 hectares between 1989 and 2022, an increase of about 1.96 hectares per year.

Studying long-term changes in glacial lakes helps in understanding glacier retreat rates, assessing GLOF risks, and developing climate action strategies for glacial environments, Isro said. Satellite remote sensing has emerged as effective in overcoming geographical limitations for these studies.

130 of 676 expanding glacial lakes are in India

601 lakes (89 per cent) expanded more than twice

296 lakes located above 5,000 m