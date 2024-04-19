Science | Think tank report backs insurance regulations to boost space launches

Susmita Mohanty, director general, Spaceport Sarabhai, said insurance in the space sector was more significant in the context of debris and the crowding of the low earth orbit. Pointing to statistics released by the European Space Agency (ESA), she said 130 million space debris objects in the 1 mm - 1 cm range were in orbit. A December 2023 report by the ESA said one million debris objects in the 1 cm - 10 cm range and 36,500 debris objects larger than 10 cm were in orbit.