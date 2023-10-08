Aditya-L1: ISRO carries out trajectory correction manoeuvre

India’s first space-based observatory to study the Sun, Aditya-L1, has undergone a trajectory correction, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said on Sunday.

It said a Trajectory Correction Manoeuvre (TCM), originally scheduled as a provisional operation, was performed on October 6, for about 16 seconds.

It said the spacecraft is "healthy" and on its way to L1, the first Lagrange point in the Sun-Earth system where it will be positioned, in January 2024, to observe the Sun.

The space agency said the manoeuvre was necessary to correct the trajectory after evaluating the Trans-Lagrangian Point Insertion (TL1I) manoeuvre which was performed on September 19.