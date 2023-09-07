Aditya-L1 takes a selfie and images of Earth & Moon

A 41-second video released by the space agency showed the Earth and the Moon – a speck identified right to the Earth – as seen by the camera on-board Aditya-L1, on September 4.

It also showed two of the mission’s seven payloads as seen by the camera– Visible Emission Line Coronagraph (VELC) and Solar Ultraviolet Imaging Telescope (SUIT).

VELC, developed by the Indian Institute of Astrophysics, aims to study the solar corona (Sun’s outermost layer) and coronal mass ejections.

SUIT, developed by the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics, is designed to image the lower and middle layers of the Sun’s atmosphere.