'Asteroid hitting earth a real possibility,' says ISRO as 'Apophis' to pass by earth in 2029

A gigantic near-earth asteroid is set to pass by on April 13, 2029, and again in 2036. Named Apophis, this asteroid is known to be the most 'hazardous' at the moment, with a diameter of 370 meters.

According to a report by News18, any asteroid of 10 km or bigger has the ability of greater impact on the planet and can lead to an extinction scale event.

ISRO chief S Somnath said that such events of an asteroid approaching planets are frequent and if such a thing happens on earth, there are possibilities of extinction.

"Our lifespan is 70-80 years and we don’t see such catastrophe in our lifetime, so we take it for granted that these are not likely. If you look at the history of the world and universe, these events are frequent…approach of an asteroid towards planets and its impact," he said.