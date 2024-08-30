Boeing's uncrewed Starliner could return by late next week, NASA says

NASA will proceed with the undocking of the uncrewed Boeing Starliner capsule not before Sept. 6, the space agency said on Thursday after concluding a review.

Last week, the space agency said its two astronauts who flew to the International Space Station (ISS) in the Starliner in June will return to SpaceX vehicle early next year.

Starliner's propulsion system issues were deemed too risky for crewed return after the capsule experienced a series of glitches within the first 24 hours of its flight to the ISS.