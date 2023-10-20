Crew Escape System and the first Gaganyaan test flight

On October 21, the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) will launch the first developmental flight under its Gaganyaan mission from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

The demonstrator Test Vehicle Abort Mission or TV-D1 is the first milestone in the run-up to India’s ambitious human space flight programme – now set for a 2025 launch – as it will test the mission’s Crew Escape System in field conditions.

R Krishnakumar looks at what constitutes the CES and how TV-D1 will set the tone for Isro’s plan of sending an Indian to space in an Indian spacecraft.