Explained | The science of shooting stars

Mind you, the brightest part of this phenomenon—that is, the luminous apparition that is the meteor itself—usually lasts only a second or less. During that brief time, the meteoroid might travel dozens of kilometers horizontally through Earth’s atmosphere while also plummeting 10 or more kilometers. Then it vaporizes completely, while it’s still dozens of kilometers above the surface. Eyewitnesses may think every meteor they see is bound to strike the ground and leave behind a smoldering crater, but that’s just an illusion born of perspective. In reality almost all meteoroids are at most a millimeter in size—making them far too small to survive the fiery plunge to reach the surface. Instead they burn up at altitudes several times higher than a jet flies.