Hoʻoleilana, a billion-light-year-wide bubble of galaxies, astounds astronomers

DESI in particular is poised to help weigh in on this matter and could be the key to finding additional structures like Hoʻoleilana. Mounted on the four-meter Mayall Telescope atop Kitt Peak in the desert outside Tucson, Ariz., the instrument is making a detailed three-dimensional map of 40 million galaxies in both the local and the distant universe. That surveyed slice of the cosmos should be big enough to allow DESI to find and study BAOs in detail. Additional information from the European Space Agency’s recently launched Euclid satellite, as well as ground-based telescopes such as the Square Kilometer Array, will help cosmographers produce even better plots of galaxies and galactic clusters, Pomarède says. Given such work, he often feels like he’s partaking in a long lineage of humans mapping their surroundings in order to better understand their place in the universe.