Countdown begins for Aditya-L1 mission to study the Sun: Launch scheduled for tomorrow

The spacecraft, which weights 1,475-kg, is planned to be placed in a halo orbit around the Lagrange point 1 (L1) of the Sun-Earth system, which is about 1.5 million km from the Earth, just 1 percent of 150 million km distance between the two.

The distance to be travelled by Aditya L-1 is four times more than Chandrayaan-3 and will take 125 days to reach its destination, L1 point. The payloads were developed by ISRO, Inter University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics, Pune, Physical Research Laboratory, Ahmedabad & Space Physics Laboratory and Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, Thiruvananthapuram.

Of the seven payloads, four will directly view and study the Sun, while the remaining three will conduct in-situ studies of particles and fields around the L1 point. Placing a satellite in the halo orbit around the L1 point has the major advantage of continuously viewing the Sun without any occultation/ eclipses and provides a greater advantage of observing the solar activities and its effect on space weather in real time, scientists said.