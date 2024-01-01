Explained | What ISRO's XPoSat mission is all about

Breaking new ground

XPoSat is 'India's first dedicated polarimetry mission to study various dynamics of bright astronomical X-ray sources in extreme conditions', according to ISRO's official website.

The polarimetry mission will help scientists study how the X-rays from celestial sources are polarised, which can reveal details about the structure and conditions of the objects emitting those X-rays. ISRO is the second space agency after NASA to dedicate a spacecraft to study this feature of black holes.