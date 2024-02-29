Modi tries to boost space startups, close gap with China

By Advait Palepu

India’s national space program has notched up some impressive accomplishments, such as the first landing near the south pole of the moon last year, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi this week announced the names of four Indian astronauts for the country’s first crewed mission in 2025.

But the private sector hasn’t had the same level of success, with Indian startups trailing their counterparts in China. Eager to turn that around ahead of national elections expected in April and May, Modi’s cabinet last week approved rules designed to encourage foreign investment in rocket and satellite manufacturing.

That’s just the beginning, according to one of Modi’s top space officials. The government is finalizing a sweeping set of regulations for the country’s burgeoning space sector, said Pawan Goenka, chairman of the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre, known as IN-SPACe.

“Everything will be defined: What can be done, what restrictions there will be, authorization processes, vendor policy, supply chain management and other factors,” Goenka said in an interview with Bloomberg News.