On first National Space Day, industry sees milestone, momentum

Bengaluru: As India celebrates the first National Space Day (NSD) on Friday, to commemorate the landing of Chandrayaan-3 near the Moon’s south pole, a young private space technology sector is betting on policy and emerging markets to further the country’s space power ambitions.

The first NSD comes with the theme ‘Touching Lives while Touching the Moon: India’s Space Saga’. Entrepreneurs and investors see the day as, at once, a milestone and a launchpad for important missions with private industry as a partner.

Awais Ahmed, Founder and CEO, Pixxel, called it a moment to reflect on how far we've come – from ISRO’s missions to the Moon and Mars to the rise of innovative space startups – and how much further we can go. With the government’s push for public-private collaboration and the opening up of space policies, India is well-positioned to capture a larger share of the global space market.