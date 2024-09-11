Polaris Dawn astronauts reach record high orbit above Earth

Preparations for the spacewalk began almost as soon as the astronauts reached orbit, albeit imperceptibly. The atmospheric pressure within the Crew Dragon capsule -- initially 14.5 pounds per square inch, the same as the surface of Earth -- will gradually be lowered to 8.65 psi. That helps to remove nitrogen from the bloodstream of the astronauts and lower the possibility of decompression sickness, or "the bends," similar to what happens to divers who return too quickly to the surface.