Transfer of SSLV technology: 23 companies in the fray

The proposal to transfer the technology in developing the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) to the Indian private industry has attracted responses from 23 companies, Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) Chairman Pawan Goenka said in Bengaluru on Thursday.
The Department of Space initiated the Transfer of Technology (ToT) in line with India’s space sector reforms that encourage greater private participation in the sector.
Speaking at the International Conference on Space 2023, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Goenka said IN-SPACe is "aggressively" pursuing ToT with the industry to see how technologies developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) are being leveraged by the private sector.
“The biggest of these transfers is of the SSLV technology. This is, perhaps, the first ever example where an agency, anywhere in the world, has transferred the full design of a launch vehicle to the private sector,” Goenka said.
Under the proposal, ISRO will share the design know-how and impart technical knowledge to develop the launcher. The technology will be transferred to one applicant. The last date for submission of proposals in response to the Expression of Interest (EOI) is September 25. The EOI was issued in July.
In February this year, ISRO launched SSLV’s second developmental flight. The vehicle can launch up to 500 kg satellites to Low Earth Orbits and is noted for its low turnaround time, multiple payload options and minimal launch infrastructure.
The IN-SPACe chairman said 42 applications were being considered in connection with various technologies, 19 of which were ready for the transfer.
He said the vision was to take India’s space economy, currently valued around $ 8 billion, to $ 44 billion in 2033.
Industry standards
At the two-day CII conference, IN-SPACe and the Bureau of Indian Standards released the first volume of a catalogue of space industry standards. The volume, aimed at facilitating globally competitive space missions, details 15 standards that cover three broad areas – project management strategies, system engineering principles and product assurance mechanisms.
The conference, themed ‘Expediting new space in India’, hosts technical sessions on topics including policy interventions, global collaborations, and innovation in earth observation.
Australia is the guest country at the conference. Sarah Storey, Australia’s Deputy High Commissioner to India, said a commercial delegation from Australia representing around 20 companies is at the conference, in line with cooperation between India’s and Australia’s “young and vibrant” commercial space sectors.