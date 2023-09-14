Transfer of SSLV technology: 23 companies in the fray

The proposal to transfer the technology in developing the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) to the Indian private industry has attracted responses from 23 companies, Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) Chairman Pawan Goenka said in Bengaluru on Thursday.

The Department of Space initiated the Transfer of Technology (ToT) in line with India’s space sector reforms that encourage greater private participation in the sector.

Speaking at the International Conference on Space 2023, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Goenka said IN-SPACe is "aggressively" pursuing ToT with the industry to see how technologies developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) are being leveraged by the private sector.

“The biggest of these transfers is of the SSLV technology. This is, perhaps, the first ever example where an agency, anywhere in the world, has transferred the full design of a launch vehicle to the private sector,” Goenka said.