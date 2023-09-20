Discovering the universe from our own backyards

Studying Lake Vostok, and its possible extremophile life forms, is almost like being on Jupiter’s moon Europa. And it’s almost like studying its ocean. Were Lake Vostok able to develop life, why not the ocean on Europa as well?

Subglacial lakes such as Vostok are just one example of the dozens of planetary analogue sites that have been identified. For example, in order to study certain Martian craters, the Earth’s deserts are the perfect playgrounds. Scientists are exploring the Mojave (United States), Atacama (Chile) and Namib (Africa) deserts, which are dry and arid. Their soil also contains extremophiles, the study of which tells us about the development of life in hot environments where water is limited.