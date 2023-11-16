Wearable device for migraine management rolled out by Dr Reddy's

New Delhi: Dr Reddy’s Laboratories on Thursday said it has introduced a wearable therapy device for drug-free management of migraine.

The product -- Nerivio, has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), the Hyderabad-based drug maker said in a regulatory filing.

Nerivio is a prescription-based non-invasive device intended for acute and prophylactic (preventive) treatment of migraine for people aged 12 years and above, it added.

The device can be worn on the upper arm and needs to be used within 60 minutes of onset of headache for acute treatment of migraine or every alternate day for prevention of migraine, the drug maker said.